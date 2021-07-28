I Have The Cleanest Shower of Anyone—All Thanks to This

Scouting Report: This tiny squeegee maintains your glass shower’s shine without taking up precious bathroom space.

I love my glass door shower; it looks nice and reduces my chances of pulling back a shower curtain to find a murderer by 100%. However, despite its benefits every bit of shampoo soap is incredibly visible and I find it annoying. Cleaning is a lot to keep up with, and so, in order to keep my shower clean and retain all of its anti-horror movie qualities, I tried out this little tool.

OXO's Good Grips Squeegee

It’s a squeegee, but it’s my little secret to keeping a clean and beautiful shower. This small but mighty shower squeegee easily wipes away water and other shower-related residues that would otherwise stay on the glass and leave those tenacious soap scum spots I spent an hour scrubbing off three days prior. In just about one minute of wiping post-shower, this little squeegee not only extends the life of a newly cleaned shower but makes the next time you have to deep-clean it so much easier.

Unlike my various scrubbers and sprays, something unique about shower squeegees is that I am using them while soaking wet. For this reason, the Good Grips Squeegee’s defining feature- its grip, is essential to me. Unlike some other squeegee handles made of sleek metal and rigid plastics, OXO’s handle is wide, round, and made of soft, non-slip silicone, making it easy to maneuver as well as safe to drop on the occasional foot. The 10" blade allows me to get the job done in precisely eight swipes from top to bottom, and its flexible silicone leaves no water or streaks and, most importantly, doesn’t squeak.

Included with OXO’s Squeegee is a small suction hook to hang the squeegee on after using. Like most apartment bathrooms, my shower is not something that would be described as spacious. So while the hook’s primary purpose might be to help it dry out, even saving the mere inches of space a squeegee takes up made the tool that much more convenient.

It really is the little things in life that make all the difference, and when it comes to getting your shower clean and keeping it that way, OXO’s Good Grips Squeegee takes the cake.

