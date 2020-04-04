Laura Linney: The Most Delightfully Dangerous Woman on TV

No one’s doing better work on TV than Laura Linney, whose turn as drug cartel-employed Wendy Byrde on Ozark is a thing of complex, scary, mesmerizing beauty. That’s on full, breathtaking display in the recently released third season of Netflix’s crime saga, which finds Wendy at odds with her husband Marty (Jason Bateman) over the best means of keeping both their Mexican underworld employers happy and their own family safe.

Marital strife has rarely been this thrilling, as Wendy and Marty’s antagonism over strategy thrusts them into thorny peril. In these perpetually harrowing circumstances, Linney once again balances motherly affection and ruthless scheming as a caught-between-two-states character still trying to figure out who she is—an identity-related process that most suspensefully, and heartbreakingly, comes to the fore via Wendy’s relationship with her mentally unstable brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey), whose sudden appearance in the Ozarks spells additional trouble for everyone and, unsurprisingly, ends well for no one.

Though Ozark may have begun as a project built around Jason Bateman (who had a hand in creating it, along with co-starring and directing), it’s now fully Linney’s show, as the 56-year-old actress has transformed Wendy into an entrancing three-dimensional figure, equal parts compassionate, calculating and lethal. The latest season is her finest hour (or 10 hours) to date, allowing her to delve even further into her protagonist’s stew of fear, ambition and self-interest in storylines involving the Byrdes’ contentious plans to expand their casino empire while simultaneously coping with potential threats from the cartel and their lawyer Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer), the Kansas City mob, and the always volatile Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner). All in all, it’s an under-siege role of remarkable depth, and even in a career that’s netted her four Primetime Emmys, two Golden Globes, four Tony nominations and three Oscar nods, it may be her most exceptional performance to date.