    Ozempic-Fueled Quest for Bikini Bod Sends Healthy Women to E.R. in Droves

    THE SKINNY

    Owen Lavine

    Breaking News Intern

    Healthy young women are landing in hospital after taking Ozempic to achieve a “beach body.”

    REUTERS/Vincent West

    Britain’s national health service has been increasingly overburdened treating patients with a new ailment: Ozempic overdose. The popular weight loss drug, which is available at the click of a button, is being abused and overprescribed to patients who are often ending in the emergency room. A new report by The Times came with a dire warning from a top doctor pleading with people looking to get “beach body ready.” The report detailed that doctors in emergency rooms are seeing an unending slew of Ozempic-related cases from people who are “healthy” with sometimes fatal complications. The drug, semaglutide, is not meant to be used as a “quick fix for people trying to get ‘beach body ready,’” NHS England’s medical director Stephen Powis told The Times. Doctors typically prescribe semaglutide for obesity or diabetes but websites like Boots have a lackluster screening system that allows the drug to be handed out widely, according to doctors who spoke to The Times.

