Ozempic Overdose Put ‘Nepo Baby’ Model Lottie Moss in Hospital
‘SO NAUSEOUS’
Lottie Moss, younger sister of British supermodel Kate Moss, said she landed herself in the hospital after taking a high dose of Ozempic. The model, 26, made the admission on an episode of her podcast, Dream On, titled “My Ozempic Hell,” that was released Thursday. “A few months ago, I was not feeling happy about my weight, I had a friend, and she could get it for me,” said Moss, who explained that the drug was “below board” and not prescribed for her by a doctor after blood work and testing. “Which is what you need when you go on something like Ozempic,” said Moss. She then fell violently ill, suffered a seizure from dehydration, and had to be rushed to a hospital, she said. Doctors told her that she was taking a dose for someone who would weigh nearly double her 126 pounds. “I would rather die any day than take it again. It made me feel so nauseous,” she said. Ozempic is meant to treat diabetes, though many celebrities have sought to use the drug because of its weight loss effects.