The man who told officers he shot conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University is being charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, TMZ reports. George Zinn, 71, allegedly shouted, “I shot him, now shoot me,” after a bullet hit Kirk in the neck, which resulted in a viral video of Zinn being handcuffed and escorted away by police. After his arrest, Zinn was taken to the hospital for “medical” reasons, where he admitted he did not shoot Kirk and told officers he pretended to be the shooter “so the real suspect could get away,” KCL reports. FBI investigators interviewed Zinn during his hospitalization, where he told agents he “uses (his) phone to look at child sexual abuse material.” The FBI found multiple images of children, approximately 5 years old, on Zinn’s phone. Additionally, deputies found more than 20 images of child pornography and explicit messages about sexual acts. In 2013, Zinn made headlines after sending an email to Salt Lake City Marathon organizers asking if they “needed anybody to help place bombs near the finish line”—the same week as the Boston Marathon bombings. The 71-year-old was transferred from the hospital to Utah County Jail on Monday for investigation of obstruction of justice and sexual exploitation of a minor. On Friday, officials announced that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. Robinson is scheduled to appear in court and face formal charges on Tuesday.
Davis Mallory identified as a “Gay Christian” on MTV’s The Challenge, but has dropped the label, saying God “pulled [him] out of that lifestyle a year ago.” Mallory, 42, said in a video shared to Instagram on Monday that he was convinced to abandon the “Gay lifestyle” after multiple dreams. He shared his testimony ahead of performing his song, “Baptized.” “[God] started speaking to me in my dreams and showing me,” he said at a church in Kona, Hawaii. “The spiritual warfare that I was going to, every time I returned to sin, I would have a nightmare that a car, my car was being broken into.” Mallory, who rose to fame as a contestant on The Real World: Denver, said “every time [he] returned to sin [he] would have a nightmare.” Mallory has long been open about being gay. In a 2013 Tedx presentation, he said he came out in 2005, but his “very strong Christian family” labeled it as a choice and sent him to conversion therapy. “I couldn’t change, but a lot of people thought I could, and I tried,” he said. Mallory went to college on the pre-med track, giving up his dreams of becoming a Christian musician, and hid his gay identity until an audition for the MTV game show turned into a role. Mallory went on to compete in The Inferno 3, The Duel II, and Rivals following his success in 2006 on The Real World: Denver.
A 72-year-old man in Arkansas died over the weekend after a bear attacked him earlier this month, according to authorities Monday. Vernon Pattan died Sunday in hospice care, less than two weeks after a black bear mauled him on his tractor in rural Franklin County, according to Keith Stephens, a spokesperson for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The attack is considered highly unusual and rare. According to Stephens, this is the state’s first known bear attack since the 19th century. Patton’s son found his father being attacked on Sept. 3 by the young male black bear, and began throwing rocks at the animal. Stephens told the Arkansas Times that “It actually kind of charged at [Patton’s son]” before running away. Officials shot the bear dead upon arrival. “If we have an animal that attacked a human being, you’ve got to put it down,” Stephens said. “You can’t have that happening again.” Pattan was airlifted to Washington Regional Medical Center to undergo surgery, with injuries to his face, arms, and upper body. Given the animal’s aggressive behavior, a brain sample was taken to a lab to test for rabies and distemper, but results tested negative for both.
A Los Angeles judge rejected a “last-ditch” effort to grant a retrial to Erik and Lyle Menendez, the brothers responsible for the high-profile 1989 killing of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. L.A. Superior Court Judge William Ryan ruled Monday that the brothers lacked sufficient evidence to prove that their murder convictions warranted a retrial, despite a May 2023 filing of a letter that potentially confirmed that Erik was a victim of sexual abuse from his father. “The court finds that these two pieces of evidence presented here would not have resulted in a hung jury, nor in the conviction of a lesser instructed offense,” Judge Ryan said. “Neither piece of newly discover [sic] evidence is particularly strong,” Ryan continued. In response to the rejection, Lyle posted on Facebook, calling the decision “disappointing,” and vowed to continue fighting for his freedom. “To claim that another rape victim of Jose Menendez would not have affected the decision of at least one juror is quite the exercise in mental gymnastics,” Lyle wrote. In May, a separate judge resentenced the brothers to 50 years-to-life, making them eligible for parole hearings after spending decades behind bars. Both brothers held hearings last month, but were denied parole. The brothers are still awaiting a response on requests for clemency sent to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Eric Stonestreet has revealed that Sofia Vergara used to date a now-retired Kansas City Chiefs legend. The topic of Vergara’s dating history was sparked on the Like a Farmer Podcast when host Pat Spinosa suggested to Stonestreet that Vergara “might be dating” Tom Brady. While Stonestreet was unfamiliar with Vergara’s relationship with Brady, he recounted his surprise when she told him about her past relationship with Tony Gonzalez. The football player retired from the NFL in 2013 and joined FOX Sports in 2017. He was previously in a relationship with Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’s recent bride, and the pair share a son together, 24-year-old Nikko. Stonestreet shared that when he started hanging out with Vergara, she asked ‘Eric, are you a Kansas fan?’ to which he confirmed he was. She then told him she used to date a Chiefs player, and when he excitedly asked who, she replied ”Tony Gonzalez, dummy.” Stonestreet said he was shocked that she had been with the football player. “I had no idea. I didn’t know who Sofia Vergara was when Tony Gonzalez was a Chief,” he explained.
Two men were sentenced last week to two years in prison after they were caught attempting to assassinate the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, with witchcraft. Leonard Phiri, 43, and Jasten Candunde, 42, faced charges under the colonial-era Witchcraft Act, and plead for leniency during their trial. The court found Phiri and Candunde guilty of attempting to cast a deadly spell on Hichilema with various charms; the men possessed a live chameleon, an animal tail, and a dozen bottles of concoctions as part of their attempted sorcery. Passed in 1914, the Witchcraft Act criminalizes witchcraft, defined as exercising any kind of supernatural power, sorcery, or enchantment used to cause fear, annoyance, or injury. Prosecutors also alleged the two men had political motives, accusing the brother of a former lawmaker of hiring the two hitmen to carry out the witchcraft. According to officials, the men were arrested in a hotel room, where charms were found after a cleaner had reported hearing strange noises. The crime occurred in the nation’s capital of Lusaka. The case has sparked intrigue in Zambia as the first case of an individual using attempted witchcraft to harm a sitting president.
Cameron Crowe shares Clint Eastwood’s prediction that Tom Cruise will be a legend in 100 years from now. Eastwood compared the actor to the megastar Paul Newman, whose acting career started in the 1950s. In an interview with The New York Times to promote Crowe’s upcoming memoir, The Uncool, he shared his prediction for Cruise, “Simple statements of what happened in a time in history, you’re going to read Tom Cruise’s name.” At a dinner party, Eastwood told Crowe, “In a hundred years, they’re gonna look back — that’s the career, Tom Cruise’s career.” He described Cruise’s work ethic and said he was “an absolute student” in whatever he does. And then there were the stunts. For nearly a decade, the world has watched Cruise hang from the side of a plane, skydive, or climb the world’s tallest building.
President Trump claimed his personal brand is worth $100 billion in his $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times filed Monday evening. Describing the figure as “reasonably estimated,” the suit says “the injury to President Trump’s business and personal reputation inflicted by [The Times] threatens to continue, thereby causing massive economic damage to his brand value and significant damage and injury to his future financial prospects.” Though Trump claims his personal brand is “$100 billion,” more official estimates put him at about one thirteenth of that amount. As of September 16th, Forbes and Bloomberg estimated the president’s net worth between $7.3 and $7.7 billion. The suit takes aim at a book and three articles published by The Times that were critical of Trump. Trump’s lawyers argue that the book, Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success, aimed to dismantle the notion that Trump is a brilliant businessman.
A fight aboard one of the world’s largest cruise ships forced the Royal Caribbean vessel to return to Miami on Monday night, with two taken to the hospital. Royal Caribbean’s “Wonder of the Seas,” which was the largest cruise ship ever built until 2024, said there was an “altercation” on the ship before it returned to Port Miami, where it was met by police and fire rescue personnel. The ship had left the port at 4:30 p.m. Monday for its four-day round trip through the Bahamas. A witness told local10 they saw people running to the pool area before the captain announced the return. Another witness shared photos of two injured people being taken off the ship on stretchers by officials. They reported seeing “about a dozen people” escorted off the vessel, with one being “quite angry.” The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel said they provided care to adult guests onboard, in addition to Royal Caribbean’s own team. While it remains unclear what started the altercation and what transpired, a spokesperson for the Royal Caribbean Group said in a statement, “Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries.” They labeled it an “ongoing investigation.” The two injured went to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami for examination and treatment.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y series following reports that children have been left trapped inside the vehicles after parents were unable to unlock the doors. More than 174,000 Model Ys are currently being investigated by the NHTSA to determine if further action is needed. “Entrapment in a vehicle is particularly concerning in emergency situations, such as when children are trapped in a hot vehicle,” the agency wrote, and said it would examine the “operability of the electronic door locks” from outside the car when the EV runs out of power. The probe was triggered following nine reports from Tesla owners who said they were unable to open the doors of their Model Y. Most of those affected by the problem were parents attempting to get their children out of the back seat. Although the owner’s manual suggests an alternate way to open the exterior doors, the NHTSA said the process was not well-known enough to owners, given the frequency of the problem. Tesla is also facing multiple NHTSA probes into its driver-assistance systems, which have resulted in unexpected braking and acceleration, and the company was forced to recall 46,000 Cybertrucks in March to replace an exterior panel that could fall off while the car is in motion.