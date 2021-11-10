The Feds Are Now Looking Into Half-Alive Ozy Media
THE HITS KEEP COMING
Even as Ozy Media tries to rise from the dead, it can’t seem to run from the law. Federal prosecutors in New York are looking into the half-resurrected company, according to The New York Times, after a lawsuit was filed alleging it misled investors. News of the inquiry, which also includes agents from the Securities and Exchanges Commission, came in an email to investors from CEO Carlos Watson last month. The revelation comes after a whiplash-inducing month for the company, which faced initial criticism after the Times reported that one of its executives had impersonated a top YouTube employee during a call with Goldman Sachs. Since then, the company has gone from shutting down operations and letting its staff go to attempting to relaunch with $10 million on hand. Watson, the Eastern District of New York, and the SEC either declined or did not return the Times’ request for comment.