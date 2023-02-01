Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His ‘Touring Days Have Ended’ After Spinal Injury
NO MORE TOURS
Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his 2023 tour dates, announcing that his “touring days have ended” as the 74-year-old grapples with a spinal injury. “I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Osbourne said in a statement. The legendary singer suffered a spinal injury four years ago and said he remains too physically weak to tour. Fans who bought tickets will be issued refunds as Osbourne collaborates to try and find a realistic way to perform without traveling across cities and countries, according to the statement. Osbourne hasn’t toured since 2018, with the now-canceled European leg of his “No More Tours II” having been delayed since 2019.