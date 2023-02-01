CHEAT SHEET
    Ozzy Osbourne Reveals His ‘Touring Days Have Ended’ After Spinal Injury

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Ozzy Osbourne sings into a microphone.

    Harry How/Getty Images

    Ozzy Osbourne has canceled his 2023 tour dates, announcing that his “touring days have ended” as the 74-year-old grapples with a spinal injury. “I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required,” Osbourne said in a statement. The legendary singer suffered a spinal injury four years ago and said he remains too physically weak to tour. Fans who bought tickets will be issued refunds as Osbourne collaborates to try and find a realistic way to perform without traveling across cities and countries, according to the statement. Osbourne hasn’t toured since 2018, with the now-canceled European leg of his “No More Tours II” having been delayed since 2019.

