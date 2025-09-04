Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Reveals Moment He Found Out About Father’s Death

Doctor Who Cut Off His Legs for Sexual Gratification Is Jailed
DR STRANGE
A vascular surgeon from the U.K. has been jailed for two years and eight months after admitting to two counts of fraud and three of possessing extreme pornography, the BBC reports. Neil Hopper, 49, was accused of attempting to claim over £460,000 ($616,000) from insurers for leg amputations that were later revealed to be self-inflicted. The surgeon reportedly told insurers that his leg injuries were the “result of sepsis,” but it was later found that Hopper used dry ice to freeze his legs and have them removed in 2019. At Truro Crown Court, Cornwall, it was heard that Hopper had a “sexual interest in amputation.” He also admitted to possessing extreme pornography, after it was identified that he bought videos from the Eunuch Maker website that sold videos of extreme body modifications to its subscribers. In 2024, Marius Gustavson, the Eunuch Maker website’s mastermind, admitted to causing grievous bodily harm and was jailed for life with a minimum 22-year term, as reported by the BBC. According to prosecutor Nicholas Lee, the two men exchanged around 1,500 messages, some about how Hopper performed his amputation.