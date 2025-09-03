Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Launches C-Word Rant Against Rock Icon
Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack channeled his late father in a furious rant that saw him brand an aging rock star with the C-word. Jack, 39, was responding to Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters, who had slammed Ozzy and his band Black Sabbath on a podcast. Osbourne died in July, aged 76, only weeks after a final show with the group in Birmingham. Talking to The Independent Ink podcast last month, Waters, 81, was discussing how celebrities can be used as a distraction from politics. “Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his, whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we’ll never know,” Waters said. “He was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.” He then attacked heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath. “The music, I have no idea, I couldn’t give a f---. I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest in... biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less.” On Tuesday, Jack Osbourne clapped back on his Instagram with an NSFW post that pulled no punches in the family style. “Hey Roger Waters, F--- You,” it read. Labelling the rocker “pathetic” and “out of touch,” Osbourne said, “The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls--- in the press.” He then added, “My father always thought you were a c---, thanks for proving him right.” Waters has a history of conspiracist remarks, ranting about the power of “the Jewish lobby” and even suggesting the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel may have been a “false flag.”