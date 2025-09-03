Cheat Sheet
Ozzy Osbourne’s Son Launches C-Word Rant Against Rock Icon

NSFW!
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 09.03.25 5:00AM EDT 
Published 09.03.25 4:54AM EDT 
Ozzy Osbourne and son, producer Jack Osbourne visit the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)
Ozzy Osbourne and son, producer Jack Osbourne visit the Tribeca Film Festival 2011 portrait studio on April 25, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival) Larry Busacca/Getty

Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack channeled his late father in a furious rant that saw him brand an aging rock star with the C-word. Jack, 39, was responding to Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters, who had slammed Ozzy and his band Black Sabbath on a podcast. Osbourne died in July, aged 76, only weeks after a final show with the group in Birmingham. Talking to The Independent Ink podcast last month, Waters, 81, was discussing how celebrities can be used as a distraction from politics. “Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his, whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we’ll never know,” Waters said. “He was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.” He then attacked heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath. “The music, I have no idea, I couldn’t give a f---. I don’t care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest in... biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn’t care less.” On Tuesday, Jack Osbourne clapped back on his Instagram with an NSFW post that pulled no punches in the family style. “Hey Roger Waters, F--- You,” it read. Labelling the rocker “pathetic” and “out of touch,” Osbourne said, “The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bulls--- in the press.” He then added, “My father always thought you were a c---, thanks for proving him right.” Waters has a history of conspiracist remarks, ranting about the power of “the Jewish lobby” and even suggesting the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel may have been a “false flag.”

2
Legendary Basketball Coach Who Recruited Michael Jordan to Nike Dies at 88
BALLER GONE
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.02.25 5:46PM EDT 
George Raveling.
PULLMAN, WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 09: Retired coach George Raveling of the Washington State Cougars talks to the media during a break in the game against the Washington Huskies at Beasley Coliseum on February 09, 2020 in Pullman, Washington. Washington State defeated Washington 79-67. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images) William Mancebo/Getty Images

The longtime basketball coach who swayed Michael Jordan to sign with Nike over Adidas died at 88 on Monday. George Raveling spent over 20 years coaching college basketball, during which time he also served as an assistant coach for the U.S. team at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. It was there that Raveling met Jordan, who helped the U.S. win gold that year and was about to start his record-breaking NBA career with the Chicago Bulls. According to Jordan, Raveling convinced him to sign with Nike during that Olympics run. “He used to always try to talk to me, ‘You gotta go Nike, you gotta go Nike. You’ve got to try,’” Jordan said in 2015. Raveling’s persuasion worked, and the first Air Jordan shoe earned $126 million in its first year of sales (as memorialized in the Matt Damon and Ben Affleck-produced movie Air). Jordan and Raveling stayed close as Raveling made the switch from coaching to working for Nike in the early ’90s. Jordan said in a statement on Tuesday that Raveling “blessed my life with wisdom, encouragement, and friendship.” Outside of basketball, Raveling provided security for Martin Luther King Jr. at the March on Washington in 1963.

Read it at USA Today

3
Sydney Sweeney, 27, Rumored to Be Dating Scooter Braun, 44
SYDNEY SWOONEY
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.02.25 4:50PM EDT 
Published 09.02.25 4:45PM EDT 
Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney
Matt Winkelmeyer/Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Sydney Sweeney, 27, and record executive Scooter Braun, 44, are reportedly dating. According to TMZ, the two are seeing each other “casually.” Braun and Sweeney were first seen strolling the streets of Venice together for the lavish Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sanchez wedding ceremonies in late June. They have reportedly seen each other multiple times since then, although it is unclear when the relationship became romantic. Sweeney was previously engaged to her boyfriend of seven years, film producer Jonathan Davino, 42, before they broke off their engagement in January. Braun was married to Yael Cohen, 38, for seven years, with whom he shares three children, before they split in 2021. Last year, Braun was rumored to be dating actress Rachelle Goulding, 39. Sweeney has recently made headlines for becoming a MAGA darling following the blowback from her American Eagle ad campaign. Braun is best known for discovering Justin Bieber and feuding with Taylor Swift after he bought her entire discography. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Braun and Sweeney.

Read it at TMZ

4
Kim Jong Un’s Daughter and Possible Heir Makes Rare Foreign Appearance
NEXT IN LINE
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 09.03.25 4:23AM EDT 
Published 09.02.25 2:24PM EDT 
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his daughter Kim Ju Ae attend a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Wonsan Kalma Coastal Tourist Zone, in Wonsan, in North Korea, June 24, 2025.
KCNA via Reuters

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared in Beijing along with his daughter and likely heir, Kim Ju Ae. The pair arrived in the Chinese capital on Tuesday to attend Wednesday’s “Victory Day” Parade, marking the 80th anniversary of Japan’s surrender in World War II, alongside China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. According to the Korean Central News Agency, North Korea’s state-run news outlet, Kim was greeted in a “warm atmosphere” and thanked Xi for the “enthusiastic and cordial hospitality.” Kim Ju Ae publicly made her debut back in November 2022 and is “most likely” to succeed her father, according to reports from South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS). Little is known about the supreme leader’s child; according to NIS, Kim Ju Ae is thought to be the dictator’s second oldest child and is about 12 years old, with rumors of an older boy and an unconfirmed report of a third child with no specified gender. Kim Ju Ae’s presence in Beijing has fueled yet more succession rumors, with experts speculating that Kim Jong Un is grooming his daughter to take over the regime, a pattern that has been observed with former generations of North Korean leaders.

Read it at BBC

5
‘Real Housewives’ Star Gets Early Release After High Speed DUI Crash
NEW START
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.02.25 12:46PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Television personality Karen Huger attends DIRECTV's Christmas At Kathy's 2024 at a private residence on December 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger has been freed after serving six months in prison for a DUI, Page Six reported Tuesday. A Montgomery County Detention Center spokesperson confirmed her release to the outlet. The reality star had originally been sentenced to two years in prison with one year suspended, along with paying $2,900 in fines. According to Fox45, sources cited good behavior as the reason for Huger’s early release. The 62-year-old television personality was charged with driving while intoxicated after totaling her Maserati in a high-speed crash in March 2024. She was found guilty in December that year, and according to police body cam footage, the star was visibly inebriated and even admitted to being drunk. Huger, who earned the nickname “Grande Dame” on the show, spoke about the body cam footage in an RHOP episode from March this year, saying she “didn’t recognize that woman” from the footage. “I’m sitting there in the courtroom, like, I have to finally watch it, because I kept saying, ‘Well, surely they made a mistake, right, because everything’s not connecting for me,’” she said while talking to her husband, Ray Huger.

Read it at Page Six

6
Amazon Cuts Shared Benefits for Prime Accounts
GONE THE WAY OF NETFLIX
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 09.02.25 1:08PM EDT 
Bezos
Alex Wong/Getty Images

First, they came for shared passwords on Netflix. Now, Amazon is rolling back allowing Prime account holders to share free delivery benefits with people who don’t live in the same house as them. The changes take effect as of October 1, meaning anyone currently enjoying the perk on a relative or friend’s dime will soon find themselves invited to sign up for Prime themselves if they want to hold on to the privilege—initially, at a discounted $14.99 rate annually, before cranking up to the same amount every month after the first year. The e-commerce and streaming behemoth says it’ll continue allowing users to share free shipping perks with their nearest and dearest under its existing “Amazon Family” program, provided you all live under the same roof. It follows after the tech giant apparently failed to meet its new subscriber targets during Prime Day, a four day extended deal period that fell earlier in July, though the company’s reportedly said it did see record-breaking sign-ups, just in the days on either side of the event itself.

Read it at The Verge

7
University Calls for Help Locating Professor Missing Since Monday
SAFETY FEARS
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.02.25 4:39PM EDT 
Northwestern professor Nina Kraus.
Northwestern professor Nina Kraus. Evanston Police Department

Nina Kraus, 72, a professor at Northwestern University, went missing on Monday in Evanston, Illinois. The institution, located in the same city, asked for help from the public in locating the neurobiology and otolaryngology professor. Kraus left her home around 9 a.m. on Monday for a walk, before disappearing, Northwestern said in a press release. Kraus was wearing long pants, a windbreaker, and had a dark backpack with her, the institution said. Authorities describe the communications professor as being 5′4” with long silver hair, weighing around 140 pounds. The Evanston Police Department is conducting search efforts for Kraus in coordination with the university’s police. There is no indication of foul play, according to an ABC7 report. Evanston PD, without naming Kraus, announced on Tuesday morning that they would be piloting a drone along the shore of Lake Michigan as part of a missing person investigation. Kraus, who holds a Ph.D from Northwestern, is a “scientist, inventor, and amateur musician,” according to her bio on the university’s website.

Read it at The Independent

8
‘Succession’ Star Arrested for Driving Under the Influence
FALLING STAR
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 09.02.25 12:27PM EDT 
Nicholas Braun on a red carpet
Nicholas Braun attends the red carpet before "Saturday Night" is screened as the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) returns for its 49th edition in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 10, 2024. REUTERS/Mark Blinch Mark Blinch/REUTERS

Succession star Nicholas Braun has been arrested in New Hampshire for allegedly driving under the influence, according to reporting from TMZ. Braun, who played the affable but hapless Greg in HBO smash-hit Succession, is reported by the outlet to have been picked up by cops on Saturday in Moultonborough. Braun is understood to have walked free of a Carroll County jail after just an hour inside. His time in the cell, however, came with little opportunity for verification, as he has reportedly been given only a court date and no bail, while TMZ also reports the camera in the jail was broken, and so there is no mugshot. The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Braun for verification and further comment on the incident. The Daily Beast has also contacted the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department and Moultonborough Police Department to try to confirm the claims. Raised on Long Island, NY, Braun is also known for his performance in The Perks of Being a Wallflower. He has been nominated three times for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his part as Greg on Succession.

Read it at TMZ

9
Sober Charlie Sheen Confesses He Still Gets ‘Shame Shivers’ From Tabloid Fixture Past
HAPPY 60TH
Janna Brancolini
Published 09.02.25 11:23AM EDT 
Charlie Sheen attends a charity softball game to benefit "California Strong" at Pepperdine University on January 13, 2019 in Malibu, California.
Rich Polk/Getty Images for California Strong

Actor Charlie Sheen, celebrating his 60th birthday on Wednesday, has been sober for eight years but still struggles with forgiving himself, the former tabloid fixture revealed in an interview with People magazine. The Wall Street star spiraled deep into drug and alcohol addiction in his 40s, leading to several scandals and two very ugly public divorces, first from Denise Richards in 2006 and then from Brooke Mueller in 2011. Also in 2011, he was fired from his hit show Two and a Half Men, and then gave an interview to 20/20 in which he claimed to have “tiger blood” in his veins. Now, Sheen—who got sober in 2017 after several stints in rehab—is publishing a memoir and releasing a two-part Netflix documentary about his life. In his memoir, set to be released this month, he attributes that infamous tiger blood outburst to a testosterone cream he was using that made him a “raving lunatic.” “Forgiveness is still an evolving thing,” he told People. “I still get what I call the ‘shame shivers.’ These are the moments that hit me, of the heinous memories and choices and consequences. They’re getting farther in between, so I guess that’s progress.”

Read it at People

10
Olympian Sells Three Medals to Start New Life Overseas
TAKING THE PLUNGE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 09.02.25 7:15AM EDT 
Published 09.02.25 6:40AM EDT 
Greg Louganis arrives for the GLAAD Media Awards
Olympic diver Greg Louganis arrives for the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, California March 28, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS

Olympic great Greg Louganis had to sell off some of his medals to raise the cash to start a new life abroad. The legendary American diver, who collected four gold medals and a silver over three Olympics between 1976 and 1988, said he “needed the money” from selling a trio of medals to leave his life in California and start over, revealing in a Facebook post that he is moving to Panama. Louganis, who won two gold medals in the 1984 Los Angeles Games and repeated the feat in Seoul four years later, said: “So, as life moves forward, what are you prepared to leave behind? I am 65 years old, and I am asking just that. I am no longer who I used to think I was.” He continued: “I have auctioned three of my medals, which sold…” Explaining his reasoning why, Louganis added, “I needed the money. While many people may have built businesses and sold them for a profit, I had my medals, which I am grateful for.” He also revealed he had sold his house: “I am VERY happy with whom I sold it to.” He promised he would be “checking in from Panama,” noting, “Now I get to discover who is Greg Louganis?” Louganis has long been considered a trailblazer for LGBTQ athletes, coming out as gay and revealing that he was HIV-positive in the mid-1990s.

Read it at Facebook

