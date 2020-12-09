PA GOP Senate Leader: ‘I’d Get My House Bombed’ if I Defied Trump’s Election Schemes
EXPLOSIVE ALLEGATIONS
The Republican leader of the Pennsylvania State Senate said she feared she’d “get my house bombed” if she didn’t go along with President Trump’s scheme to overturn presidential election results in the state, according to The New York Times. Kim Ward made the comments in reference to a letter sent by 64 Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state legislature to its congressional delegation, urging them to prevent the state’s Electoral College votes from going to Joe Biden. “If I would say to you, ‘I don’t want to do it,’” Ward said about the letter. “I’d get my house bombed tonight.” Ward did not sign the letter, as she told the Times she wasn’t shown it before it was sent. The Electoral College votes on Monday, as nearly every state—including Pennsylvania—has certified their results from November’s election.