PA State Rep. Dies From Brain Aneurysm Weeks After Contracting COVID-19

Read it at KDKA
Pennsylvania State Rep. Mike Reese died on Saturday afternoon from a brain aneurysm, at age 42, with his family by his side. The Republican, had been in office since 2009. “Mike was a model legislator who thoughtfully put his constituents first,” Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said in a statement. “His spirit, presence and counsel will be sorely missed.” In a Dec. 7 statement, Reese said he was quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus, and had mild symptoms. Scientists are still looking into how coronavirus affects the brain.