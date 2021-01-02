New Year Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99
    1

    PA State Rep. Dies From Brain Aneurysm Weeks After Contracting COVID-19

    ‘A MODEL LEGISLATOR’

    Ana Lucia Murillo

    Breaking News/Cheat Sheet Intern

    Repreese.com

    Pennsylvania State Rep. Mike Reese died on Saturday afternoon from a brain aneurysm, at age 42, with his family by his side. The Republican, had been in office since 2009. “Mike was a model legislator who thoughtfully put his constituents first,” Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff said in a statement. “His spirit, presence and counsel will be sorely missed.” In a Dec. 7 statement, Reese said he was quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus, and had mild symptoms. Scientists are still looking into how coronavirus affects the brain.

