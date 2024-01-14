Woman Implores Grandson to Turn Himself In for Shooting Dad, Family Dog
'PAY FOR THAT'
A Pennsylvania woman whose grandson allegedly shot his father and the family dog is urging him to turn himself into the police. As police searched for April Johnson's grandson, Jacque Houston, the woman appeared on WPVI to deliver a pained message for him. “If Jacque can hear me, anywhere he is in this world, you know I still love you, but I don't like what you've done,” Johnson said. “[You] took my son from me and you need to hold yourself accountable and pay for that.” Johnson described her son, Micheal Houston, as a person who was “always smiling” and inseparable from her 21-year-old grandson Jacque. In March, police found Micheal suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a his home, where the pet dog was shot and killed. Micheal later succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital. Authorities believe he had an argument with his son, which led to Jacque shooting him, and are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to arrest.