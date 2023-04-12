One of Pablo Escobar’s ‘Cocaine Hippos’ Dies After Being Struck by Car in Colombia
H IS FOR HEARTACHE
A hippopotamus descended from the brood of animals owned by Pablo Escobar was killed after an SUV slammed into it on a highway not far from the Colombian narcoterrorist’s sprawling estate, local officials said Wednesday. The hippo died immediately after the collision and was removed from the scene to be analyzed, while the vehicle’s occupants were unharmed, according to the Associated Press. “Hippos are unpredictable,” said David Echeverri López, a biologist at the local environmental authority. The bloat of hippos—all offspring of the four creatures that escaped after Escobar illegally brought them to his hacienda in the 1980s—in the area has swelled to more than 130, the largest such population outside of Africa. Aggressive and destructive, they were declared an invasive species by the Colombian government last year.