Pabst Blue Ribbon Deletes, Apologizes for Bizarre Dry January Tweets About Eating A**
‘ASK YOUR MOM’
Pabst Brewing Company has expressed regret for a series of titillating tweets regarding Dry January, the annual alcoholic-free movement, published to the brand’s social media account on Monday. “Not drinking this January?” it asked in a now-deleted tweet. “Try eating ass!” A string of crude replies to delighted Twitter users were also fired off, perhaps most notably when the brand shot back, “Ask your mom,” to a user who asked, “PBR or ass? What’s the difference?” The account also made reference to its “Wet January” campaign in a similarly bizarre manner earlier this month. “We apologize about the language and content of our recent tweets,” Nick Reely, Pabst Blue Ribbon’s vice president of marketing, said in a statement. “The tweets in question were written in poor judgment by one of our associates.” Reely added that the company was “handling the matter internally.” Since deleting (or being forced to delete) its more vulgar tweet, Pabst Blue Ribbon’s official Twitter account has only had one thought to add on the matter since: “Beer.”