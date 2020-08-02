Pac-12 Football Players Threaten to Opt Out of Games in Open Letter

Read it at ESPN
A group of PAC-12 college football players have issued a statement in which they are threatening to pull out of the season unless their demands over COVID-19 precautions and racial injustice are met. The open letter, published online by The Players’ Tribune, is not individually signed—but a number of athletes, including Oregon’s Penei Sewell, have tweeted it out, and hundreds more support the effort, ESPN reported. The demands include revenue sharing, extended health insurance and scholarships, and the right to opt out of playing during the pandemic without repercussions.