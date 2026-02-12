Scouted

Make Your Valentine Swoon With These Heart-Worthy Beauty Picks

Pacifica Beauty is offering a discount on beauty products for Valentine’s Day.

Pacifica perfume collection featuring Vanilla Whip, Strawberry Cream, Sugared Apricot, Solar Flower, and Amber Cocoa fragrances arranged with fresh fruit and florals
Impress your Valentine this year with what they really want: beauty products. Pacifica Beauty prides itself on high-performance, science-backed formulas that are good for skin, mind, and conscience. Its products are made with 100% vegan and cruelty-free ingredients, shipped in climate-conscious packaging, and sold at affordable prices.

Get a scent as sweet as your Valentine. This blend of almond, bergamot, and sugar sets a comforting tone, while the vanilla cream and sandalwood create a soft, calming finish.

Vanilla Whip Eau du Parfum
This hydrating treatment delivers long-lasting moisture with plant-based extracts, leaving lips smooth, cushioned, and naturally glossy.

Vanilla Whip Lip Butter Cream
