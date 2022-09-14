Package ‘Detonates’ After Northeastern University Staff Member Opens It
BANG
A police bomb squad and multiple emergency services were on the scene at Northeastern University in Boston on Tuesday night after a package “detonated” on campus. A spokesperson for the university told The Daily Beast that shortly after 7 p.m., “a package delivered to Holmes Hall on Northeastern’s Boston campus detonated when a staff member opened it.” The staff member sustained minor injuries and is being treated. A second package was also discovered near the university, but according to the Daily Free Press, “the object was neither an explosive or associated with the incident at the university.” The Daily Beast has contacted Boston Police for more information on the packages. The university spokesperson did not comment on the second package. The building has been evacuated and a notification was sent to the Boston campus at 7:55 p.m. urging people to avoid the area, they said. Some evening classes were canceled as the investigation continued. Boston Emergency Medical Services tweeted that multiple units responded to the address after a “reported explosion,” with one patient transported to the hospital. “We will update members of the Northeastern community when more information is available,” the university said. No students were reportedly injured.