Packed Delta Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Fire
A Delta Air Lines jet’s left engine caught fire during takeoff, leaving passengers screaming, before the pilots managed to quickly return to the airport for an emergency landing 10 minutes later. Flight 104 took off from Sao Paulo bound for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday night, but seconds after wheels up suffered engine trouble, according to USA Today. The 19-year-old Airbus A330-300 landed safely, carrying 272 passengers, who were then shuttled back to the terminal by bus. “Delta teams are working to reaccommodate customers to get them safely to their destination,” Delta said in a statement. “The safety of our customers and crew is our highest priority. We apologize to our customers for this delay in their travels.” Footage posted online by the air travel news site Air Live shows a recording from the left-hand side of the plane as it took off. Bright orange flashes can be seen coming from the engine just off-screen seconds later, as passengers cry out. According to Simple Flying and separate footage, falling debris may have caused a fire to break out in the grass next to the runway.