Go on Vacation to Appreciate the World. Organize Your Suitcase Like You Appreciate Your Clothes.

As someone who only very recently fell in love with packing cubes, I have to say that it’s like night and day. Previously, I employed the roll and tuck method, keeping my clothes tightly bound in spiral packages. But that lead to unraveling and ultimately my suitcase was a heap of wrinkled clothing. Packing cubes nestle neatly into each other in the most satisfying way.

If you’re anything like me, you’ll need some help when it comes to turning your suitcase into the perfect Tetris board. Here are a handful of things to add to your packing routine so that you can keep your clothing and accessories in their places.

Stow-N-Go Portable Luggage System Suitcase Organizer, $30 on Amazon: Here’s a serious question: How many of us actually use the dressers in hotel rooms? This clever system kills two packing birds with one stone. It fits neatly into a carry-on and can expand to be hung in a closet, which means you can organize all of your things and easily access them without having to dig through a suitcase.

TRIPPED Travel Gear Compression Packing Cubes, $18 on Amazon: We can always use more space when we’re traveling and utilizing compression technology is a great way to do that. These cubes have a dual-zipper system, one that closes the bag to keep your belongings secure, and another that you can use to squeeze out the air and free up some extra space.

Hunter Toiletry Bag, $35 from Dagne Dover: This toiletry bag features a removable zippered interior pouch, an interior slip pocket, and elastic loops for razors, lip balms, fragrance and more. And because it’s made from waterproof and washable neoprene, any loose caps or rogue spritzes will be an easy cleanup.

Gonex Large Packing Cubes, Double-Sided, $21 on Amazon: Normal packing cubes are basically a necessity at this point, but if you want true organization, these double-sided ones will make sure you can keep your clean and dirty laundry separate. You can even use them to plan out an entire day’s outfit, so you don’t end up wrinkling all your clothing while trying to get dressed.

YAMIU Travel Shoe Bag, $10 on Amazon: You may think that shoes can stand on their own, but if you keep them tucked into a bag, they won’t stray from their designated space. This best-selling set of two will keep any kind of shoe, from an extra pair of sneakers to a spiked stiletto for a night out, neatly arranged in your bag.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.