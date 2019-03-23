Double-Sided Packing Cubes Will Keep Your Entire Suitcase Organized—Even Your Dirty Clothes
PACK IT UP
Adding packing cubes to your travel routine is a game-changer through both time saved and headaches avoided. If you want to take that a step further, pick up a set of these double-sided travel cubes from Gonex. These durable, lightweight packing cubes are made from waterproof nylon and have solid two-zippers so you can open and close them with ease. But by far the best feature about them is the dual-sided nature. Each cube has two separate compartments so you can easily separate socks from underwear, t-shirts from pants, and dirty clothes from clean. The set comes with three different sizes, so you can keep your smaller items together without risking losing them to a large, open suitcase. The upper mesh allows you to easily locate items without worrying about digging through the cubes. Packing cubes changed how you pack for travel and double-sided ones take it a step further so you’ll never have to sit on your suitcase in order to close it again.
