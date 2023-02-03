Fashion Designer Paco Rabanne Dies at 88
R.I.P.
Paco Rabanne, the Spanish fashion designer, has died at the age of 88, a company confirmed Friday. Barcelona-based group Puig, which controls Rabanne’s fashion house and fragrance business, said the iconic designer passed away in Portsall, France. No details of his cause of death were given. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Paco Rabanne,” said Marc Puig, chairman and chief executive officer of Puig. “A major personality in fashion, his was a daring, revolutionary and provocative vision, conveyed through a unique aesthetic.” As well as being known for his radical designs in the 1960s and best-selling fragrances, Rabanne was also notorious for his unusual beliefs and predictions, including a millennial theory that a Russian space station was going to crash into Paris.