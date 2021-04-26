This Is The Only Underwear I Want to Wear From Now on
BOTTOMS UP
Underwear, I recently realized, should be about what you want, whether that means lace thongs, boxer briefs, or anything in between. For me, that means something comfortable, sustainable, and ethical, which is why I decided to try out Pact’s organic cotton underwear.
Organic Cotton Underwear
After receiving my underwear pack, my first impression was that despite my goal being comfort and practicality- they were still pretty cute. Cotton underwear does not mean granny panties, and these pairs are proof of that. The Pact Classic Fit Bikini fit snug against my body enough to avoid being visible through my pants without being too tight around the waist or leg openings like I sometimes experience with some bikini cuts. There was no bunching under my jeans or dress pants wearing the more full coverage Boy Short, and I didn’t have any elastic indents on my hips at the end of the day, either. The design’s practicality doesn’t stop at comfort. Pact’s underwear is machine washable and dryable. As someone who frequently doesn’t even take the time to brush their hair in the morning, this moved them pretty far up my list of favorite undergarments.
Not only is Pact’s underwear comfortable, practical, and cute, but their commitment to the environment has made them one of my favorite underwear companies out there.
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.