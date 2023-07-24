Paddleboarder Found Dead Near Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard Home

Read it at MV Times
Massachusetts State Police on Monday found the body of a 43-year-old paddleboarder who had gone missing near former President Barack Obama’s Martha’s Vineyard estate just a day earlier. Police said the man was found in eight-foot-deep waters of Edgartown Great Pond, just about 100 feet away from the shore. They had been dispatched to Obama’s home in response to a “possible drowning” Sunday after the man was seen going underwater and not resurfacing. He was found just before 10 a.m. Monday morning. An identity has not yet been released by police.