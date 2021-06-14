Painfully Confused Capitol Rioter Claims He’s Running for Congress
JOKER
A New Hampshire man who admits he chugged wine after joining the mob at the Capitol riot says he is running against Congresswoman Anne Kuster. There are a couple of problems, though. One, Jason Riddle thought Kuster was a state representative until a reporter for NBC Boston informed him on camera that she is actually a U.S. representative. Two, Riddle is currently facing federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection and is banned from the nation’s capital. But Riddle—who claims to have no regrets about breaking into the Capitol and drinking wine he found in a Senate office—said he doesn’t think his legal problems will turn off voters. “In the long run, if you’re running for office, any attention is good attention, so I think it will help me,” he said.