Painting Bought at Auction on a ‘Hunch’ Turns Out to Be Masterpiece

Boston chef and TV personality Elle Simone Scott, who in 2016 became the first black woman to feature on PBS’s America’s Test Kitchen, has died at the age of 49 after a prolonged fight with ovarian cancer. Before her television career, she shifted from social work to the food world in the wake of the 2008 recession, training at the Culinary Institute of New York and working behind the scenes at major networks. Alongside her on-screen work, she authored best-selling cookbooks, hosted The Walk-In podcast, and co-founded SheChef, a mentoring organization supporting women of color in professional kitchens. “At America’s Test Kitchen, Elle helped open doors that had long been closed—becoming one of the first Black women audiences saw in the test kitchen, and doing so with grace, authority, and joy,” fellow chef and close friend Carla Hall said in a statement. “Her voice mattered. Her work mattered. She mattered. Elle faced ovarian cancer with courage and honesty, using her platform to educate, advocate, and uplift even while fighting for her life.”
A painting bought by a former gallerist who had a hunch it might be valuable has turned out to be the work of Flemish master Peter Paul Rubens. Belgian art dealer Klaas Muller bought the painting three years ago from an unspecified auction house in northern Europe for $115,000 on the off chance that it might be the work of the virtuoso Baroque painter. Speaking to The Guardian, he refused to give the name of the auction house for fear of letting people onto his secret. Featuring an old man with a woman’s face in his beard, the painting was listed as the work of an anonymous member of the “Flemish school.” It’s now been studied, and he’s confident it’s the creation of its most influential member, whose paintings have recently sold for $580,000 to $1.15 million. “I wasn’t sure it was a Rubens, I just knew it was very Rubens-esque, so it was still a gamble,” he told the newspaper. “I have a library of books about him at home and look at them most evenings. It’s a bit of an addiction.” Art historian Ben van Beneden studied the painting to assess its veracity and agreed with Muller. He said, “I think it’s very likely. You have to be cautious because you are dealing with a painting that wasn’t made for the market but as a working material. But the craftsmanship is outstanding—it has a very lifelike quality.”
Kate Hudson has responded to criticism from the real-life son of the Sardinas, the Milwaukee couple whom Hudson and Hugh Jackman play in Song Sung Blue. Michael Sardina Jr. told the Daily Mail that the biopic is “all lies” and that his character was “purposely cut out of the film.” Hudson co-starred in the 2025 film, directed by Craig Brewer, as Claire Sardina, stepmother to Michael and his sister Angelina. Claire married their father, Mike Sardina, in 1994. Mike Jr. said that his father would be “rolling in his grave right now.” He also called Hudson and Jackman “monsters,” adding that they didn’t mention his “existence at all,” despite his close relationship with his father, whom Jackman portrayed. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Hudson responded to Mike Jr.’s comments, saying, “Honestly, I don’t even know—out of respect for our filmmakers, I’m not the right person to speak to it.” The actress, 46, added that she got to know the real-life Claire, saying that she is “such a wonderful woman, and she’s so happy with the movie.”
A Minnesota woman was killed in a shark attack in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday, authorities said. The victim, 56-year-old Arlene Lillis of Lake Detroit, died after being attacked by a shark at Dorsch Beach. Emergency responders said the shark severed her arm during the incident. Firefighters confirmed that Lillis lost an arm in the attack and later succumbed to her injuries shortly afterward despite rescue efforts. U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. extended his condolences to Lillis’ family and loved ones. “We are grateful to the bystanders who acted immediately to render aid and to the first responders who worked urgently and bravely in an effort to save her life,” he said. Christopher Carroll, a vacationer with a nursing and lifeguard background, told The Virgin Islands Consortium that he was in his hotel room when he heard Lillis screaming. He rushed to help and, with the assistance of other bystanders, helped pull her from the water. At the time of this writing, the type of shark was not determined.
A bodyguard of top MAGA figurehead Vivek Ramaswamy has been arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling after investigators say they found fentanyl and methamphetamine stashed in his home. Justin Salsburey, 43, and his 38-year-old wife Ruthann are accused of having hundreds of boxes of “bulk narcotics” sent to their home, according to court documents cited by WOSU. Salsburey worked for ARK Protection, which provided security for Ramaswamy, a Trump ally who ran for president in 2024 and is now a GOP candidate for Ohio governor. Connie Luck, a spokesperson for Ramaswamy’s gubernatorial campaign, said Ramaswamy’s family was “alarmed” by the news, adding that Salsburey had passed multiple background checks and never failed a drug test. “Upon being informed of this matter in recent days, the outside security firm immediately removed the individual from the security detail,” Luck said. Prosecutors say the couple received 261 suspected drug parcels, which included 119 counterfeit OxyContin pills that tested positive for fentanyl and more than 4,000 grams of methamphetamine. The husband and wife have been charged in Ohio with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, and possess with intent to distribute a detectable amount of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
A landfill collapse at a village in the Philippines on Thursday buried dozens in a mountain of trash and left two people dead. A press release shared to Facebook by the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) announced that the collapse occurred at 4:17 p.m. local time in the village of Binaliw, where an avalanche of trash buried and trapped around 110 landfill workers. The CCPO release said that 12 were injured as a result of the collapse. Nestor Archival, Cebu City’s mayor, posted an update to Facebook on Friday, sharing that as of 6 p.m. local time, 36 people were still missing and two were confirmed dead. Among the dead were a 22-year-old woman who died on the way to the hospital, and a 25-year-old subcontract engineer whose body was found around 4:45 p.m. local time on Friday. “Our rescuers continue the strong and tireless efforts to find and help all those affected, with careful operations and constant safety priority,” Archival added.
A deadly South Korean plane crash that killed nearly everyone on board may have been entirely survivable—if not for a concrete wall that goes against international standards. A report obtained by The New York Times found that all 179 passengers killed aboard Jeju Air Flight 2216 would have survived had the structure at the end of the runway been built with materials designed to break apart on impact, as required under international aviation guidelines. The report, completed in August by a Seoul-based research group commissioned by South Korea’s Transport Ministry, relied on computer simulations of the Boeing 737-800’s belly landing at Muan International Airport. Those models showed that with an adjusted wall, the aircraft could have safely slid through the localizers and a perimeter wall, leaving passengers with no severe injuries. The findings contradict earlier government claims that the concrete berm posed no safety issue. South Korea’s Transport Ministry has since begun removing similar concrete berms at airports nationwide—but work has yet to be completed at Muan or on Jeju Island.
An airline passenger broke his ankle after falling asleep, missing the seatbelt sign coming on, and then going to the bathroom. The 11-year-old British Airways Airbus A380 G-XLEI was traveling from Los Angeles International to London Heathrow in December 2024 when it encountered a pocket of turbulence south of Greenland. The findings from the incident come following an investigation from the U.K. Air Accidents Investigation Branch, which said a member of cabin crew also suffered a broken ankle as she tried to buckle into her jump seat. “That passenger reported that he left his seat to use the lavatory,” the AAIB report said. “He described the aircraft as ‘undergoing light chop’ but, having been asleep prior to that, had not noticed the seat belt signs being on, and had not heard any announcements. While returning to his seat, he described the aircraft making a sudden movement upward and sideways, and believed that the movement of the floor with respect to his foot broke his ankle.” It adds, “Shortly after the turbulence injuries, a different passenger became unwell and lost consciousness.” The jet, carrying 277 passengers, proceeded to London, where it was met by medical teams.
Four astronauts are to be brought back down from the International Space Station more than a month early because one of them has a medical issue that cannot easily be treated aboard. The mission of the four-person Crew-11 was due to last until around May, but NASA confirmed the astronauts were being brought back early because the unnamed crew member needed treatment. The crew includes two Americans, Zena Cardman and Michael Fincke, Russian Oleg Platonov, and Japan’s Kimiya Yui. NASA is not identifying the crew member or giving any medical details for privacy reasons, but has said they are in a stable condition. According to CNN, NASA’s chief health and medical officer, Dr. James Polk, said on Thursday, “We have a very robust suite of medical hardware on board the International Space Station. But we don’t have the complete amount of hardware that I would have in the emergency department, for example, to complete a workup of a patient. And in this particular incident, we would like to complete that workup, and the best way to complete that workup is on the ground.”