Painting Looted by Nazis In WW2 Goes Missing Again Days After Being Found

Labour Day weekend isn’t just a holiday; it’s prime time to refresh routines and get ready for fall. Whether you or someone you love is preparing for a new school year, Wayfair Canada’s Labour Day sale is the perfect chance to score dorm or home essentials. Now through 9/2, save up to 70% on everything from rugs and furniture to cookware and bedding.

Let’s start in the kitchen. Versatile cookware is king, and this five-piece set fits the bill. Each piece is crafted from durable cast iron with an enameled body that heats evenly and retains heat for longer. The two Dutch ovens (one five-quart and the other eight-quart) are perfect for big-batch meals like braised short ribs, hearty stews, and homemade sourdough. The frying pan is ideal for mouth-watering lamb chops, sizzling bacon, or tasty stir-fries; it even has a pour spout for easy draining of unwanted fat.

BergHOFF Neo 5Pc Cast Iron Set Buy At Wayfair Canada $ 510 Free Shipping

Create a focused space for reading and studying with these polyester blackout curtains. Available in 49 colors, they’re easy to match to your style. Beyond blocking unwanted sunlight, they also reduce noise and provide thermal insulation, keeping your room quiet and comfortable.

Bantam Solid Blackout Curtains Buy At Wayfair Canada $ 59 Free Shipping

Bare walls deserve better. Add a splash of color with this three-piece framed wall art set, featuring warm tones and abstract botanical imagery. Whether you hang it over your bed or in your living room, these prints instantly add personality to any space.

Boho Organic Tropical Leaf Abstract Framed Wall Art Buy At Wayfair Canada $ 290 Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.