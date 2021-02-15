Pair Arrested on Gun Charges After Approaching Secret Service With Letter for Biden Outside White House
‘ON THEIR OWN ACCORD’
A man and a woman were arrested near the White House Saturday after approaching Secret Service agents and revealing they had weapons, according to authorities. The pair approached the officers at 5:24 p.m. outside of a secured vehicle checkpoint at the White House, with one of them telling agents “they were there to meet with the President of the United States and had a letter to deliver to him,” according to police. “One of the individuals disclosed the possession of a weapon and was immediately detained and the second individual disclosed the location of an additional weapon in a vehicle nearby,” a Secret Service spokesperson told NBC Washington. Sylvia Hall, 66, was charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, and possession of unregistered ammunition. The man was arrested for having a BB gun, and has yet to be identified. According to the Secret Service, “the individuals posed no immediate danger to any Secret Service protectee.”