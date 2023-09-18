Spooky season has arrived! What better way to celebrate than with a bone-chilling update to your glasses game? Pair Eyewear has brewed up a limited edition Halloween collection that is sinister in the best of ways. Whether you’re embracing the first pumpkin spice latte of the season or embarking on a horror movie marathon, there’s a set of frames for every occasion.

Pair Eyewear makes customizing your glasses a seamless experience. Choose from a selection of base frames for men, women, and kids with lens upgrades like progressive (a bifocal solution), blue light filtering, light responsive, and sun lenses. After that, the fun really begins: explore Pair Eyewear’s ever-expanding collection of top frames to make those specs truly your own.

Sport the traditional Halloween colors in these dreadfully cool top frames.

Espresso to Pumpkin Gradient Buy At Pair Eyewear $ 25

Embrace your inner monster and get fully into character every day of October in these adorable Frankenstein spectacles.

These positively ghoulish glasses will be a treat every time you look in the mirror.

Zombie Awakening Buy At Pair Eyewear $ 25

Looking for top frames that scream gruesome glamor? The delicate skull lace pattern works for the grimmest fall day and eeriest night.

Skull Lace Buy At Pair Eyewear $ 25

It’s hard to beat a classic and these cheerful Jack-O-Lanterns are bewitching!

