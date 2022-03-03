Preteens Arrested After They Allegedly ‘Battered’ Another Girl at a Sleepover
‘HEART-WRENCHING’
Two girls in Indiana were arrested and one was charged after allegedly unleashing a violent assault on another girl at a sleepover. The family of the victim, who thought she was being invited to a sleepover with friends, told WXIN that the the girl had suffered from cuts on her face and said that part of her hair had been shaven. “She was tortured, beaten, confined,” the girl’s aunt Renita Contreras told WXIN. “Two juvenile females sat on top of her for two hours so she could not breathe, they burned her with cigarette lighters. It goes on and on.” Sgt. Dan Frye said it was “a little bit heart-wrenching to watch the videos and to hear what has been alleged at this point,” and added that the girls had been arrested on an array of battery-related charges, WXIN reported.