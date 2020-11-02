Pair of Severed Deer Heads Found Near Biden-Harris and BLM Signs in Oregon
UNDER INVESTIGATION
Police in Lake Oswego, Oregon, are investigating after an unidentified person placed two deer heads in front of a home’s Biden-Harris sign and a Black Lives Matter sign, local ABC affiliate Channel 9 reports, but declined to say if they considered the act voter intimidation or a hate crime. Although the family who placed the sign declined to speak on camera, one of their daughters released a statement. “My mom did not even know the deer head was on our lawn until police came asking questions, but the threat is loud and clear,” she wrote, adding that “whoever did this is filled with deep-seated hatred & racism.” The signs had been up for two weeks, the daughter said, and the family had placed a third sign when Channel 9 reported from the scene Sunday evening. “Nowhere in America is truly safe. Not even in the little ‘bubble’ I call home,” the daughter concluded.