Sunglasses season is here! A pair of standout shades is a must-have accessory for anybody who wants to spend the next few months outdoors — and with the longer days and clement climate, who wouldn’t? If you’re looking for eyewear that can balance fashion, function, and affordability, Pair Eyewear’s innovative Sun Tops collection is just what you need.

Pair Eyewear is an eyewear company that believes in breaking away from the monotony of wearing the exact same pair of glasses every single day. Its secret? Customization! With an expansive selection of stylish Base Frames for both adults and kids to select from and a collection of customizable Top Frames that can be easily attached to any Base Frames —including limited-edition and seasonal collections that cater to every preference and occasion — Pair encourages you to embrace your ever-evolving passions, joys, and daily mood through your eyewear. Plus, its prescription eyeglasses and sunglasses start at just $60 each and Top Frames at $30, meaning Pair will enable you to switch up your look at just a fraction of the typical price.

Just in time for the summer, Pair’s Sun Tops are the perfect way to add versatility to your eyewear style. These magnetic Top Frames can be easily added to and removed from your Base Frames in seconds, transforming your glasses into sunglasses instantly. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, exploring the beach, or enjoying an outdoor excursion, Pair’s Sun Tops will guarantee that you’re looking great and are fully UV-protected. With more than twenty options — ranging from classic, chic reflective tops to more flamboyant sparkle-and-rainbow designs — Pair has the perfect frames to complement your individuality.

The Champagne Sparkle Sun Top Customizable Base Frame sold separately Buy At Pair Eyewear $ 30

Blue Reflective Sun Top Customizable Base Frame sold separately Buy At Pair Eyewear $ 30

The Classic Camo Sun Top Customizable Base Frame sold separately Buy At Pair Eyewear $ 30

Beyond prioritizing style and affordability, Pair also believes in making a positive impact. By choosing Pair, you’ll be contributing to its “Pair, for a Pair'' initiative: for every pair that is purchased, the brand collaborates with global nonprofit The Eyelliance to provide another pair of glasses to children in need of vision care. That means that simply by upgrading your summer eyewear you can make a tangible difference in bringing clearer vision to those who need it the most.

Don’t miss out on the chance to elevate your under-the-sun style with frames from Pair. With hassle-free shopping, free standard shipping, and free returns on all orders, elevating your summertime style has never been easier! Explore Pair’s Sun Tops collection today and discover how affordable and fashionable eyewear can actually be.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.