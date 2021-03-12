75-Year-Old Asian Man Pak Ho Dies After Oakland Assault and Robbery
‘FLESH AND BLOOD’
The family of a 75-year-old Asian man who has died after an assault in Oakland, California, has urged the public to look at his photo to put a face to the wave of racist violence against Asian Americans. The District Attorney’s Office has accused 26-year old suspect Teaunte Bailey of striking Pak Ho with a closed fist, causing him to hit his head on the pavement. Ho succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Thursday. “It is always good to have a picture so people can relate to who they’re talking about,” Carl Chan, the family’s spokesman, told NBC Bay Area. “It’s not just a name, but actually a physical person. Flesh and blood, so people understand that they’re actually human beings being hurt.” Bailey faces “special circumstance murder” as well as first-degree robbery and assault charges. The case is being handled by a new team created by the DA’s office last month to respond to a spike in crimes against Asian Americans.