Pakistan Bans Wikipedia For Failure to Remove ‘Blasphemous’ Content
ENCYCLOPEDIA DOWN
Pakistan has blocked its citizens from using Wikipedia, alleging the website is responsible for disseminating “blasphemous content.” According to the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority, the online encyclopedia was banned after failing to obey a 48-hour ultimatum to remove all content deemed objectionable. The Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the site, protested the decision in a tweet, saying the ban “denies the 5th most populous nation in the world access to the largest free knowledge repository.” Many on social media have joined in the critique, calling the move “regressive” and declaring the country was returning to “Stone-age Pakistan.” Allegations of blasphemy have long been an issue in the Muslim-majority nation, which has blocked Facebook, YouTube, and most recently TikTok for content deemed “immoral” or “sacrilegious.” The PTA said it would consider restoring Wikipedia if the site complied fully with its demands.