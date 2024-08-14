Pakistan Gifts Olympic Javelin Gold Medalist With Huge Cash Prize
CHA-CHING
Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem was showered with gifts on his arrival home in Pakistan after nabbing the top spot in javelin at the Paris Olympics. All up, Nadeem collected a total of 250 million rupees ($897,000) on Tuesday, announced by both Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif–who gifted 150 million rupees ($538,000) at a ceremony honoring Nadeem–and Punjab’s chief minister Mariam Nawaz, who had just hours earlier had presented Nadeem a check for 100 million rupees ($359,000) at his home. But it didn’t end there; the 27-year-old was also presented with a new car; registration number “PAK 92.97,” in honor of Nadeem’s Olympic record throw of 92.97 meters at Paris. Nadeem’s coach, Salman Iqbal Butt, was gifted a slightly lower cash prize valued at 5 million rupees ($18,000). “You have doubled the delight of 250 million Pakistanis because we’ll also celebrate our Independence Day tomorrow,” Sharif said, according to the Associated Press. He added while announcing the money for Nadeem. “Today every Pakistani is happy and the morale of the whole country is sky high.” Reacting to the news, Nadeem said, “The feeling is very good. I hope to stay fit and break the world record one day.”