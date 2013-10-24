Pakistan Knew of U.S. Drone Strikes

CHEAT SHEET
Now this is awkward. Despite constant vocal protests to the contrary, it turns out that officials from the Pakistani government were consistently briefed on U.S. drone strikes in the country. While Pakistan’s acquiescence was detailed in the 2010 Wikileaks memos, it now appears that Pakistan participated in the selection of targets as well as coordination between its intelligence agency (ISI) and the CIA. Long a bone of contention at high-profile meetings between U.S. and Pakistani officials, the strikes are deeply unpopular amongst the Pakistani people.