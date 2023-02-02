Pakistan Mosque Bomber Wore Police Uniform to Pass Security
‘THEY DIDN’T CHECK HIM’
The suicide bomber who killed over 100 people in a mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday was wearing a police uniform and rode into the secure area on a motorbike, authorities said. The bomber has since been identified as being part of a militant network, Khyber Pashtunkhwa province police chief Mozzam Ansari said Thursday, though no specifics were disclosed. Security camera footage shows the bomber wearing a helmet and mask as he passes through the compound’s main checkpoint, Ansari said, before parking his motorcycle and asking for directions to the mosque. “The police guards at the main entrance thought he was a member of the force,” Ansari added. “They didn’t check him.” All but three of the victims were police officers.