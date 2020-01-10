Pakistan Mosque Explosion Kills 14, Including Police Officer
An explosion at a mosque in Pakistan killed at least 14 people Friday evening, including one senior police officer. The bombing, which occurred in the city of Quetta, also injured another 20 worshipers during Friday evening prayers, an official from the Edhi emergency rescue service, told the Associated Press. While there have been no immediate claims of responsibility, authorities believe the slain police officer was likely the target of the attack.
Prime Minister Imran Khan has condemned the attack and Pakistan’s military said in a statement that soldiers were at the scene to assist civil authorities. The unsettled southwestern province of Balochistan, of which Quetta is the capital, is home of separatist unrest and has experienced scores of attacks and bombings in recent years.