Nation Nominating Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize Dramatically Changes Its Tune After His Iran Strike

Pakistan has condemned Donald Trump for bombing Iran—just hours after nominating him for a Nobel Peace Prize. Islamabad praised the U.S. president for stepping in to resolve a diplomatic crisis between India and Pakistan after the massacre of tourists in Indian-controlled Kashmir in April pushed the nuclear-armed neighbors to the brink of war. Trump took credit for negotiating a truce, which resulted in Pakistan’s government—eager to embarrass India—announcing they were formally nominating him for the Peace Prize in an X post on Saturday that praised his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership.” However, less than 24 hours later they were forced to make an embarrassing about-face, condemning the U.S. for attacking their ally Iran with airstrikes which they claimed “constituted a serious violation of international law” and ran afoul of the statute of the International Atomic Energy Agency. There has been no further comment from the Pakistani government about the Trump Nobel recommendation, which was announced shortly after a high-profile meeting between the president and the powerful head of Pakistan’s armed forces, Asim Munir. India has denied that Trump played a role in resolving the Kashmir crisis, insisting there was not and would never be any need for third-party intervention on the issue.