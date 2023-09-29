Pakistan Suicide Bombing Leaves 52+ Dead, Scores More Injured
‘HEINOUS’
At least 52 people were killed and over 50 others were injured in a suicide bombing near a mosque in southwest Pakistan on Friday, officials said. The blast took place at a religious gathering to celebrate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad in Balochistan province on the border with Afghanistan. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bombing, which comes during an alarming rise in attacks by militant groups in western Pakistan. “The bomber detonated himself near the vehicle of the Deputy Superintendent of Police,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Munir Ahmed told Reuters. A district health official said at least 58 people were wounded—some seriously—meaning the death toll could yet rise. Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti denounced the attack as a “very heinous act.”