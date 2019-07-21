Female Suicide Bomber Detonates in Front of Pakistan Hospital

CHEAT SHEET
The Pakistan Taliban claimed responsibility after a female suicide bomber detonated in front of a packed hospital in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, Sunday morning, in coordinated attacks that killed nine people and injured 30 others. The bombing was part of an attack against police according to Salim Riaz Khan, a senior police officer in Dera Ismail Khan. The Associated Press, quoting Khan, reported that armed assailants on motorcycles first opened fire on police in a residential area, killing two. Then the suicide bomber detonated herself at the entrance to the hospital where those involved in the shooting were taken, killing four police and three civilians. Many of the wounded were police, who are in critical condition.