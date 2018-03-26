Pakistan's First Transgender News Anchor Appears on TV

Marvia Malik, a journalism school graduate and model, has been hired as Pakistan’s first transgender news anchor. Malik told BBC News that she was “moved to tears when she was offered the job” and appeared on the news channel Kohenoor for the first time on Friday. In Pakistan, many transgender people face discrimination and often turn to “begging, dancing or prostitution” for income, the BBC reports. "Our community should be treated equally and there must not be any gender discrimination. We should be given equal rights and be considered ordinary citizens, instead of third-gender,” Malik said. She added that her family is aware of her accomplishments, but still disowned her. This comes after Pakistan's Senate earlier this month supported a bill that would protect the rights of transgender people.
