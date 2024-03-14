Palantir Boss Says He’s ‘Lost Employees’ Over His Israel Views
SO LONG
The CEO of tech firm Palantir says staff at his company have quit their jobs over his support for Israel, and he expects more walkouts in future. “We’ve lost employees. I’m sure we’ll lose employees,” he said in an interview with CNBC on Wednesday. “If you have a position that does not cost you ever to lose an employee, it’s not a position.” Palantir took out a full-page ad in The New York Times in October saying the company “stands with Israel” in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. The business has since agreed to a “strategic partnership” with Israel’s Defense Ministry to provide technology for its military, and Karp said on an earnings call in February he was “exceedingly proud that after Oct. 7, within weeks, we are on the ground and we are involved in operationally crucial operations in Israel,” CNBC reports. “From my perspective, it’s not just about Israel,” Karp added Wednesday. “It’s like, do you believe in the West? Do you believe the West has created a superior way of living?”