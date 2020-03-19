Dino-Hunters Find Fossil of Ancient Bird Dubbed ‘Wonderchicken’

Read it at Christian Science Monitor
Paleontologists have uncovered the fossil of the skull of a shorebird from the last days of the dinosaurs they have nicknamed “wonderchicken.” The Christian Science Monitor reports that the scientific name of the species found in marine limestone in Belgium is Asteriornis. Scientists from the University of Cambridge say they hope the 66-million-year-old fossil will hold answers to the question of why the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs did not cause mass extinction of birds.