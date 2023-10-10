Incredible Moment Palestinian Diplomat Goes on TV After 7 Killed in His Family
‘SIMPLY BOMBARDED’
The Palestinian ambassador to the United Kingdom says seven members of his extended family were killed and others were wounded in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. Husam Zomlot, who has made several appearances on British television since Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on Saturday, spoke about his relatives’ deaths on the BBC’s Newsnight program on Monday evening. “They were just sitting at their home and they were simply bombarded,” Zomlot said. “Their entire building was brought down.” He said his cousin, her two children, her husband, her mother-in-law, and two other relatives were all “killed instantly,” while two of his cousin’s youngest children were also in “intensive care.” “This is truly heartbreaking,” Zomlot said, adding that people in Palestine are “simply sitting ducks for the Israeli war machine.” Palestinian authorities say that around 700 people have so far been killed by Israeli stikes in Gaza and the West Bank.