CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Palestinian Girl Killed in Israeli Attack on Maternity Ward

    ‘HORRIFIC’

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    Nassar Hospital after an Israeli airstrike.

    Belal Khaled/Anadolu via Getty Images

    A Palestinian girl was killed in an Israeli attack that hit a maternity ward at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis Sunday. Three others were wounded. Ashraf al-Qudra, the health ministry’s spokesperson, said the shell hit the building and penetrated through a wall but failed to detonate, adding that, “if the shell had exploded inside the building, it would have caused a large and horrific massacre.” The girl, Donia Abu Mohsen, was injured in a previous Israeli attack and had both legs amputated. Her mother, father and two brothers were also killed in the earlier attack, and Mohsen was seeking treatment at the Nassar hospital.

    Read it at Al Jazeera