Palestinian Girl Killed in Israeli Attack on Maternity Ward
A Palestinian girl was killed in an Israeli attack that hit a maternity ward at Nasser hospital in Khan Younis Sunday. Three others were wounded. Ashraf al-Qudra, the health ministry’s spokesperson, said the shell hit the building and penetrated through a wall but failed to detonate, adding that, “if the shell had exploded inside the building, it would have caused a large and horrific massacre.” The girl, Donia Abu Mohsen, was injured in a previous Israeli attack and had both legs amputated. Her mother, father and two brothers were also killed in the earlier attack, and Mohsen was seeking treatment at the Nassar hospital.