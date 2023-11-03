Palestinian Journalist Killed in Gaza Bombing, Network Says
R.I.P.
A reporter working for a Palestinian broadcast network was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Thursday, along with several members of his family, the station said. The journalist was identified by Palestine TV as Mohammed Abu Hatab, saying he was killed in his home in Khan Yunis, a city in the southern section of the Gaza Strip. Medical sources at a city hospital told the AFP that 11 people had been killed in the Thursday strike. The Palestinian journalists’ union has said that 27 of its members have been killed in Gaza in Israeli airstrikes since Oct. 7, according to the wire service. Gaza’s Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health has reported that more than 9,000 people, including nearly 4,000 children, have been killed in the besieged enclave in the past few weeks.