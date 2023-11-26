CHEAT SHEET
Palestinian Teen ‘Dizzy With Happiness’ to Be Freed by Israel
One of the 39 Palestinians released from Israeli prisons on Saturday, 17-year-old Mohammad dar-Darwish, said he was “dizzy with happiness” to return home and see his father and brother waiting for him in the crowd that greeted the detainees. He also said that Israel mistreated the Palestinian prisoners after Oct. 7, which the Israeli prison service denies. Dar-Darwish was jailed for seven months while awaiting trial for allegedly throwing a bomb at soldiers, which he denies. The prisoners were released as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire that continues Sunday.