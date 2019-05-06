Palestinians Report Truce in Israel-Gaza Fighting

Palestinian officials reported a ceasefire in recent hostilities on the southern Israel-Gaza border, Reuters reports. Egypt is said to have mediated the truce early Monday, halting a surge of fighting that killed at least 19 Palestinians and four Israeli citizens. Israeli officials say more than 600 rockets were launched from Gaza since Friday, with 150 of them intercepted by its Iron Dome defense system. Israel confirmed to Reuters that it had launched 320 retaliatory strikes on targets under the control of militant groups in Gaza. The escalation is the worst fighting in the region since 2014.