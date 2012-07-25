Palin: Family ‘Lives Life Vibrantly’

CHEAT SHEET
Sarah Palin told New York’s Vulture that her family has participated in four reality shows because their family mantra is “live life vibrantly.” At an NBC press event that the Palins attended due to Todd’s participation in the game show Stars Earn Stripes, Palin said she “certainly” has not been participating in any reality shows due to the money. Palin said she doesn’t watch a lot of reality shows, but she does like Deadliest Catch. “Competition is so good, and a lot of these reality shows have a lot to do with competition,” Palin said.