Palin Foresaw Ukraine Invasion

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Town Hall
Not to alarm everyone, but Sarah Palin may be able to tell the future. In October 2008, the then-Republican vice presidential candidate told Foreign Policy that Russian President Vladimir Putin, having just invaded Georgia, would be motivated by Obama’s lack of response and move on to Ukraine if Obama was elected as president. “After the Russian Army invaded the nation of Georgia, Senator Obama’s reaction was one of indecision and moral equivalence, the kind of response that would only encourage Russia’s Putin to invade Ukraine next.” Foreign Policy, of course, dismissed this at the time as “strange” and “far-fetched.”